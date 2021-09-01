Hawaiian Electric launches webtool to gather input on electric vehicle charging stations

Got an electric vehicle? Where could you use more EV charging stations?

Hawaiian Electric would like to know. The company has launched Charge Up Hawaii, an interactive webtool that it hopes will give it a better understanding of customers’ mobility needs and where they think EV charging stations are needed in their communities.

Charge Up Hawaii is built on a story map platform, and includes a short survey and interactive map where visitors can drop a pin to suggest a location for a future EV charging station. The platform also offers an overview of efforts underway to electrify transportation in Hawaii, with links to informative videos, articles and resources.

Visitors who complete the online survey will be eligible to participate in a $100 gift card raffle.

“This webtool is a great opportunity for us to hear from our customers as we work to strategically locate EV chargers to maximize their benefit,” said Aki Marceau, director of electrification of transportation at Hawaiian Electric, in a news release. “As more and more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, we need to ensure there are sufficient EV charging solutions to support that growth.”

The number of EV passenger vehicles in Hawaii has been steadily increasing despite the pandemic, with more than 15,000 registered statewide today, up from about 11,000 in February 2020.

Hawaiian Electric – which currently owns and operates 25 fast chargers across five islands — estimates that in 2030 more than 3,600 public charging stations will be needed at workplaces, shopping centers, parks and multi-unit dwellings.

The company deployed the fast chargers as part of a public charging infrastructure pilot program that it hopes to make permanent, and to add more chargers across its service territory to support the growing EV market in Hawaii.