4 boaters rescued after catamaran overturns near sandbar in Kaneohe Bay

The Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety rescued four local boaters this afternoon from an overturned Hobie catamaran in Kaneohe Bay.

HFD got the call at 2:24 p.m. of boaters in distress about 400 yards off Kipapa Island Sandbar.

Five HFD units with 16 personnel responded. The first unit got to the scene at 2:34 p.m. and deployed HFD’s rescue boat.

Ocean Safety transported a 75-year-old man, who owned the vessel, and a 58-year-old man on a personal watercraft to Heeia Kea Boat Harbor.

The rescue boat retrieved the two remaining boaters, men in their late 20s, and transported them to the harbor as well.

All four boaters were uninjured.

The catamaran was left where it overturned in about 30 feet of water.