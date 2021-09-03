comscore Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 865 additional infections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii records 7 new coronavirus-related deaths, 865 additional infections

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:15 am
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Masked to protect themselves from COVID-19, pedestrians made their way across Kapiolani Blvd. at Piikoi Street on Jan. 26.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Masked to protect themselves from COVID-19, pedestrians made their way across Kapiolani Blvd. at Piikoi Street on Jan. 26.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths and 865 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 613 fatalities and 65,890 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 645,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 39.7 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 552 new cases on Oahu, 137 on Maui, 131 on Hawaii island, 42 on Kauai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 46,331 on Oahu, 7,691 on Maui, 7,998 in Hawaii County, 1,408 on Kauai, 132 on Lanai and 162 on Molokai. There are also 2,168 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,257 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 32.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,613 have required hospitalizations, with 35 new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

