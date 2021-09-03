Maui Fire Department helps Coast Guard rescue 5 on sailboat adrift near Kapalua

The Maui Fire Department rescued five people after the 37-foot sailboat they were aboard lost power and sails, leaving its passengers adrift off Kapalua on Thursday night.
The Coast Guard requested assistance from the fire department at 8:20 p.m. Thursday to locate a sailboat adrift off the upper west side of Maui and unable to anchor.
The boat and its passengers were facing tradewind conditions, with swells of up to six feet and a small craft advisory in effect due to high winds.
MFD’s Ladder 3 crew aboard Rescue Boat 3 located the vessel, secured it and helped tow it to a safer location for anchorage.
Five adults aboard the sailboat were brought to shore; no injuries were reported.
MFD said it concluded operations at 11:28 p.m., a little more than three hours after receiving the inital call.
