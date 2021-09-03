Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Mufi Hanne­mann is president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association. His title and affiliation were inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Thursday.

>> Hawaiian Airlines’ charter flights during the past two weeks through the Asia-Pacific for the Department of Defense were related to troop movements and not Hawaiian’s current involvement in helping settle Afghan refugees in America. Information in a story on Page B4 Thursday was inaccurately reported.