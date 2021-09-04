Vandals tag JABSOM’s mobile medical van used to provide free care to homeless

Unknown suspects vandalized late Friday night or early this morning the John A. Burns School of Medicine’s medical service van used to provide free medical care and medications to Oahu’s homeless.

Vandals spray painted with graffiti the H.O.M.E. Project van, a converted recreational vehicle, which was parked at the school in Kakaako. They also smashed its brake lights.

H.O.M.E. stands for Houseless Outreach & Medical Education, and the RV serves as a mobile medical van that goes out to sheltered and unsheltered houseless persons through weekly student-run clinics at nine Oahu sites.

It is also used for outreach to other houseless populations, and is also used for special events for keiki at shelters.

Earlier this year, the RV’s catalytic converter was stolen twice and a window was broken and items were stolen, JABSOM said in a news release.

“Our mobile van is critical for the functioning of our clinic and we can’t provide our usual services without,” said Dr. Jill Omori, executive director of Hawaii H.O.M.E. Project, in a statement.

“To find the RV once again vandalized sometime last night is devastating for our medical students because volunteering on van missions is one of JABSOM’s requirements in the medical doctor program,” said Omori, who also serves as associate professor of family medicine and community health and director of the Office of Medical Education.