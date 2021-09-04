comscore Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

  Former NBC "Today" television program hosts Jane Pauley, left, Katie Couric, and veteran weatherman Willard Scott arrive for a group photo in New York's Rockefeller Center.

  Former "Today" show weatherman Willard Scott attends the "Today" show 60th anniversary celebration at the Edison Ballroom in New York.

NEW YORK >> Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network’s flagship morning show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air congratulations to viewers who turned 100 years old.

