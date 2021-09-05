comscore 3 seriously hurt after early morning Kailua crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 seriously hurt after early morning Kailua crash

  • By Jason Genegabus jason@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

Three people were hospitalized following a motor vehicle crash on North Kalaheo Avenue in Kailua early today.

Honolulu Emergency Services says two men, ages 24 and 34 years old, along with a 28-year-old woman were transported in serious condition to a local trauma center following a crash that was reported at 3:17 a.m. this morning.

EMS said the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Fire Department were also on scene to assist during the incident.

