Woman, 41, hospitalized after apparently being shot, beaten in Waianae

Honolulu Emergency Services says it treated and transported a woman early Saturday after she was apparently assaulted and shot in Waianae.

EMS received the call at 4:30 a.m. Saturday and responded to the area of Lualualei Homestead Road and Hale Ehahi Drive to discover a 41-year-old female who suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound and exhibited injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital.