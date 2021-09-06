Firefighters stop Kalihi blaze before it reaches family home

The Honolulu Fire Department said firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a shed behind a home in Kalihi this afternoon, preventing the blaze from spreading throughout the property.
A 911 caller initially reported a building fire and provided an incorrect address before dispatch was able to send HFD to 1319 Gulick Ave. at 2:49 p.m.
The first unit arrived at 2:54 p.m. and found smoke emanating from the rear of a medium-sized, two-story house.
Firefighters found the exterior of a detached shed located behind the home on fire, according to a news release. HFD deployed pre-connected hose lines and put out the blaze at 2:59 p.m.
While firefighters worked to put out the fire, a resident at 1416 Gulick Ave. reported difficulty breathing. After locating the resident, HFD performed an initial medical assessment before transferring care to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel at 3:04 p.m.
HFD said investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the fire and provide a damage estimate.
