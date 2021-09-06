Rhode Island man among several arrested on Maui for travel quarantine violations

The Maui Police Department arrested a Rhode Island man over the weekend for violation of Maui’s COVID-19 emergency rules and orders.

Police on Saturday said Daniel Kirkutis, 42, of Rhode Island, arrived at Kahului Airport from Los Angeles without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, nor approved lodging in which to complete his mandatory, 10-day travel quarantine.

Kirkutis was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. He later volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Vermont.

Several other travel quarantine violations occurred on Maui in August, among them an incident that resulted in assault charges against a police officer.

Maui police also reported the following arrests in August:

>> Aug. 27: Police said Saronte Mccoy, 22, arrived to Maui from Oakland, Calif. without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility nor approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine. Police arrested Mccoy for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.

He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident. While in the cellblock, however, Mccoy became physically combative and assaulted an officer who was escorting him into his cell. He was then arrested for first-degree assault against a police officer. The officer suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention. Mccoy’s bail was set at $2,000.

>> Aug. 24: Police said Jesse Parrish, 36, of Maui was arrested for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine. He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident, with bail set at $2,000.

>> Aug. 20: Police said Hugo Monterroso, 64, of California was arrested for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine. Upon arrival from San Francisco, Calif., he did not have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility nor approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine. He was transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing without incident, with bail set at $2,000.