Motorcyclist, 20, dies at scene of Kapolei crash

A 20-year-old man died this afternoon after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a tree in Kapolei.
Emergency Medical Services said in a media report that EMS personnel responded to the collision at about 1:30 p.m. on Kapolei Parkway near Renton Road.
EMS assisted with the death pronouncement of the motorcyclist, “who apparently lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree,” at the scene of the crash.
A police Vehicular Homicide Section unit is at the scene investigating.
An update to this report will be forthcoming.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.