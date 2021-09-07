Motorcyclist, 20, dies at scene of Kapolei crash

A 20-year-old man died this afternoon after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a tree in Kapolei.

Emergency Medical Services said in a media report that EMS personnel responded to the collision at about 1:30 p.m. on Kapolei Parkway near Renton Road.

EMS assisted with the death pronouncement of the motorcyclist, “who apparently lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree,” at the scene of the crash.

A police Vehicular Homicide Section unit is at the scene investigating.

An update to this report will be forthcoming.