No timeline available on USS Arizona Memorial boat dock repair

The National Park Service has no estimate on the time it will take to repair or otherwise make a shoreside dock safe again for boats to transport visitors to the USS Arizona Memorial.

The park service announced Friday the closure of boat service to the memorial.

The park service said today that boat transportation to the memorial remains unavailable “while we continue to seek a solution to get the shoreside dock in shape to resume programs.”

Once the park service and U.S. Navy personnel deem condition safe enough for the white boats to use the dock, operations will resume.

The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center’s other amenities remain open. That includes the separate and independently managed Pacific Historic Parks Audio Tour, the VR Center and bookstore, the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and Battleship Missouri Memorial.

They can be found on their respective websites.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your flexibility,” the National Park Service said in its news release today.