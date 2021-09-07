comscore Wailuku brush fire forces evacuations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Wailuku brush fire forces evacuations

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Multiple homes are being evacuated this afternoon in Wailuku due to a brush fire, the Maui Fire Department said.

Firecrews are trying to control the fire that was first reported at 3 p.m. today in the area of Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway, the fire department said shortly after 4 p.m.

The evacuations are a precaution, MFD said.

There is still no estimate on the number of acres burned.

Ten MFD units have responded to the blaze.

Tradewinds are blowing at 10 mph to 15 mph.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Mexico

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up