Wailuku brush fire forces evacuations

Multiple homes are being evacuated this afternoon in Wailuku due to a brush fire, the Maui Fire Department said.
Firecrews are trying to control the fire that was first reported at 3 p.m. today in the area of Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway, the fire department said shortly after 4 p.m.
The evacuations are a precaution, MFD said.
There is still no estimate on the number of acres burned.
Ten MFD units have responded to the blaze.
Tradewinds are blowing at 10 mph to 15 mph.
