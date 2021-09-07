Wailuku brush fire forces evacuations

Multiple homes are being evacuated this afternoon in Wailuku due to a brush fire, the Maui Fire Department said.

Firecrews are trying to control the fire that was first reported at 3 p.m. today in the area of Piihana Road and Kahekili Highway, the fire department said shortly after 4 p.m.

The evacuations are a precaution, MFD said.

There is still no estimate on the number of acres burned.

Ten MFD units have responded to the blaze.

Tradewinds are blowing at 10 mph to 15 mph.