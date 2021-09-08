Oahu records 2nd coronavirus-related death of City and County of Honolulu employee

A second city employee lost their life to complications related to COVID-19 this week, just two weeks after the city recorded its first fatality.

“The City is extremely sad to report the recent passing of a second employee after contracting COVID-19,” said Tim Sakahara, Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s communications director, in a statement tonight to the Star-Advertiser. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, loved ones and coworkers of the employee. As we share in their grief, we continue to urge all eligible people to get vaccinated to help fight this pandemic.”

No close contacts within the city workplace were identified as being at risk and no employees were asked to isolate or quarantine as a result of this case, according to Sakahara.

There are about 10,300 county workers. Since March 20, 2020 through August, 377 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

County workers had until Aug. 23 to comply get vaccinated or face potential disciplinary action including termination. The city is currently reviewing reviewing 890 requests for exemptions but Blangiardi has said his administration intends to honor the medical and religious requests of employees. According to the city, as of Sep. 3, 8,829 employees were vaccinated.