Missing boater from Kauai located 350 miles off Oahu

A missing boater who was last seen Saturday leaving Nawiliwili Harbor, Kauai, was located about 350 miles southwest of Oahu.
Philip Grenz, who was operating a 42-foot sailing vessel named Epic, was heading to Haleiwa on Oahu, but the U.S. Coast Guard received a report on Saturday that he was missing after did not arrive.
A search party, made up of several agencies, looked for Grenz, 67, and this afternoon the Coast Guard reported that a Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircrew saw him waving his hands in the air while on the Epic.
An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew dropped a rescue kit with food, water, and a radio for Grenz to use, the Coast Guard said.
