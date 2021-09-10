Hawaii State Public Library System to require vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors

Starting Monday, all public libraries and offices in the Hawaii State Public Library System will require visitors 12 years and older to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result issued within the last 72 hours and a valid photo identification.

The library system will implement and enforce the requirements in Gov. David Ige’s executive order issued on Thursday.

Visitors 5 years old and older must also wear a face mask covering their nose mouth and chin at all times while in a library. Visitors must also remain physically distanced from others and practice hand hygiene.

Staff will be outside buildings to provide assistance.