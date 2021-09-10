Hawaii beats USC in women’s volleyball

Hawaii used a balanced attack to beat visiting USC in a women’s volleyball match tonight at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine won 25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20 to improve to 3-4 after losing all three matches on a road trip to Utah. The Women of Troy fell to 3-4.

Annika De Goede led Hawaii with 11 kills, including two in a row to put Hawaii up 4-1 in the final set. Hawaii’s usual kill leader, Brooke Van Sickle, had nine (plus 14 digs) and Amber Igiede and Anna Kiraly added eight kills each.

USC’s Brooke Botkin was match-high with 17 kills. Owen Kales added 10.

The teams traded points in the first set until Van Sickle’s shot started a 7-1 run that made the score 12-6 and forced a USC timeout. Igiede and De Goede were strong at the net with three kills each and combining on two blocks. Van Sickle had three kills.

USC took a 6-3 lead in the second set when Hawaii made three consecutive errors. Botkin led the Women of Troy with four kills, and this time they controlled the net, and UH did not recover until the next set.

Hawaii held a slim lead much of the third set, and a service error by USC and then an ace by Janelle Gong gave UH a 23-20 lead. Kiraly’s block and sixth kill of the match closed out the set.

In the fourth set UH led early, but USC tied it at 8 and built a 12-9 lead. Hawaii kept contact, and went ahead 18-17. A deep shot by Mia Johnson was then ruled long, but after a challenge it was reversed and UH led 19-17. The Wahine scored five more consecutive points with Tayli Ikenaga serving to set up match point. Ikenaga led Hawaii with 15 digs.

Johnson’s blast off the USC block ended it.

The teams meet again Saturday at 7 p.m.