University of Hawaii can’t overcome slow start in loss to Oregon State

Oregon State scored on its first four possessions and never trailed in a 45-27 win over Hawaii tonight at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers (1-1) used a balanced offensive attack to hand Hawaii (1-2) its third consecutive loss against a Pac-12 opponent since opening the 2019 season with wins over Arizona and the Beavers.

Quarterback Chance Nolan was an efficient 21-for-29 for 302 yards and two touchdowns and running back B. J. Baylor carried the ball 18 times for 171 yards and three scores.

Baylor’s 66-yard run put Oregon State ahead 14-0 and Nolan then found Zeriah Season on a 6-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Hawaii trailed 24-7 to start the third quarter when quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was intercepted by Riley Sharp on the first play from scrimmage.

Baylor then scored from 30 yards out to put the Beavers ahead 31-7 two plays into the second half.

Cordeiro finished 23-for-48 for 331 yards and two touchdowns after failing to complete a pass in the first quarter.

Calvin Turner totaled 226 all-purpose yards, including 106 receiving, and scored three times, including a 3-yard run with 10:28 in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 38-27.

Baylor then put the game away with his third TD from 1 yard out to cap a 15-play, 90-yard drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau was ejected in the third quarter for a targeting penalty and will miss the first half of next week’s game against San Jose State.