Over 100 OCCC inmates, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19

More than 100 inmates and an employee at the Oahu Community Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 as did a deputy sheriff, according to state Department of Public Safety officials.

As of today, there are 155 active inmate cases at OCCC and 18 staff members out with the virus, DPS said in a news release today.

A mass testing effort underway at OCCC recently revealed 110 positive cases out of 522 tests. Forty seven of those inmates are reported as recovered, according to the release. One employee at OCCC also tested positive.

And DPS officials said a deputy sheriff assigned to the Sheriff Special Operation Section tested positive.

The state Department of Health was notified of the positive cases.

Testing at OCCC is ongoing and the facility implemented their pandemic protocols to limit inmate movement, officials said.

They said COVID-19 testing is being conducted continuously in the state prisons and jails as well as in the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Az., where inmates from Hawaii are held.

According to DPS, the latest testing updates received for other facilities are:

>> Hawaii Community Correctional Center: Seven inmate results: One positive, six negative. Seven inmates have recovered, bringing the total active inmate cases down to four.

>> Women’s Community Correctional Center: One positive staff case.

>> Maui Community Correctional Center: Eight negative inmate test results.

>> Halawa Correctional Facility: Two negative inmate test results.