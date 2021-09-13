CALENDAR
TODAY
GOLF
College: HPU Sharks Shootout, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
TUESDAY
WATER POLO
ILH boys division I: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.
ILH boys division II: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.
PIGEON RACING
Oahu Invitational Flyers
Saturday, From Makawao, Maui to Oahu
Top 5
Miles MPH
1. George Contento 100.849 56.74
2. Keoni Gaudia 102.819 56.37
3. Troy Kamaka 109.720 55.98
4. Stan George 108.242 55.86
5. Bert Toyooka 106.483 55.80
