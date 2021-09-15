Hawaii records 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, 493 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 11 new coronavirus-related deaths and 493 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 671 fatalities and 73,268 cases.

Eight of the latest deaths were on Oahu, one was on Hawaii island and two were on Kauai. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 511 fatalities on Oahu, 79 on Maui, 67 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 664,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 41.4 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 314 new cases on Oahu, 62 on Maui, 89 on Hawaii island, 19 on Kauai, three on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 51,225 on Oahu, 8,504 on Maui, 9,111 in Hawaii County, 1,829 on Kauai, 137 on Lanai and 185 on Molokai. There are also 2,277 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 8,967 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 80.

By island, Oahu has 6,098 active cases, the Big Island has 1,381, Maui has 956, Kauai has 504, Lanai has five and Molokai has 23.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,942,478 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 4,160 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 65.8% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 74.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,945 have required hospitalizations, with 62 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,926 hospitalizations within the state, 3,184 have been on Oahu, 446 on Maui, 257 on the Big Island, 32 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 397 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 8.1%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.