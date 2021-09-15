High surf prompts brown water advisory at Haleiwa Beach Park

A brown water advisory has been issued at Haleiwa Beach Park after high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark.

The state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch advised the public to stay out of coastal waters that appear brown due to possible runoff that contains pesticides and other chemicals, animal waste, pathogens and debris.

Not all coastal areas are impacted by runoff, but “if the water is brown, you are advised to stay out,” the advisory said.