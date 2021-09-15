Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required to enter Maui County restaurants, bars, gyms under new rules

Maui County’s new set of Safer Outside emergency rules in response to the COVID-19 surge went into effect at 12:01 a.m. today.

The rules, which Maui Mayor Mike Victorino and his administration have previously outlined, lower social gathering sizes further, and require proof of full vaccination for customers to enter bars, restaurants, and gyms in the county.

The Safer Outside rules are:

>> Social gatherings limited to five people inside, 10 people outside unless part of the same household.

>> Patrons of restaurants, bars, and gyms over age 12 must show proof of vaccination to enter. They can show their completed vaccination cards in original, photocopied, or digital form or the new Hawaii SMART Health Card QR code. Unvaccinated patrons of restaurants may dine outdoors, go to drive-thru service or get takeout. Unlike Oahu, however, a negative COVID test will not be an option for entering restaurants, bars, and gyms.

>> At the same time, restaurants, bars, and gyms will also be limited to 50% capacity indoors.

>> The full and part-time employees of restaurants, bars, and gyms over age 12 must also show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within seven days for entry into the business.

>> Restaurants and bars must close by 10 p.m.

>> Commercial recreational boating, ground transportation and tour operators must also operate at 50% capacity.

>> No spectators allowed at indoor or outdoor organized sports events.

Victorino said these rules represent a compromise and were an effort to keep businesses open with the recent surge in cases due to the contagious delta variant instead of a total shutdown.

As of today, 58% of Maui County has been fully vaccinated, according to DOH data, which is lower than the other three major counties. The county’s 7-day average of new cases is at 52 today, 41% lower than two weeks ago, and the average positivity rate is at 4.7%.

Victorino noted during a news conference late Tuesday that Maui County’s case numbers and positivity rate have “somewhat subsided,” along with hospitalization rates.

“But we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said, “so I would not venture to say anything more than we’ll just continue to monitor, and with these extra safety precautions put in place for the next 30 days, I believe and I hope it will help reduce the numbers further.”

Any person violating these rules is subject to a fine of $250 for the first violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation.

The new rules will be enforced by both Maui police and the liquor department, according to Victorino, who added that he believes many businesses will take a “very, very serious approach” to the restrictions.

“It’s their livelihood, their clients, and they don’t need to get their clients or their customers sick and they don’t need their employees to get sick, so I believe they’ll take an extra step in preventing the delta variant from spreading any further than it has,” he said. “So I’m trusting their good judgment, but if enforcement needs to be done our police will be there to assist us in that area.”

A copy of the rules is posted online at mauicounty.gov (go to COVID-19 Coronavirus Information link, click on public health emergency rules). Another link with answers to frequently answered questions will be posted soon, officials said.