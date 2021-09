Calendar

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 12:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

College women: Hawaii Hilo vs.

Chaminade, 10 a.m., at Saint Louis field.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; ’Iolani vs. Pac-Five, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division I: Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou,

7 p.m.

ILH boys Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou,

6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Girls Junior Varsity I

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-18,

25-20

Girls Junior Varsity II

University def. Damien 25-23, 23-25,

25-23

Punahou Gold def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 25-12

Punahou Blue def. ‘Iolani Red 25-17, 26-24

Water Polo

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity Division I

Mid-Pacific 18, ‘Iolani 7

Goal scorers—Iol: Trent Ihle 2, Logan Lee 2, Reef Hangai, Kai Kennedy, Kole Kaonohi. MPI: Jaime Bhattacharyya 9, Jordan Clifford 4, Kahikina Kukea-Shultz 2, Kaimana Balding 2, Dylan Morris.

Boys Varsity Division II

‘Iolani 18, Mid-Pacific 3

Goal scorers—Iol: Jackson Iwata 7, Adam Scrivner 2, Xander Chen 2, Evan Wong 2, Finn Arrillaga 2, Micah Fasi, Isaiah Weeks, Brandon Haruki. MPI: Mark Davis, Nelu Rasca, Luke Perrin.

Punahou 13, Le Jardin 3

Goal scorers—Pun: Nicholas Johnston 4, Ryson Garcia 2, Terrin Jamrog 2, Skyler Tjapkes 2, Santino Garcis 2, Charley

Kakoa, Aka Pietsch. LJ: Colby Gray, Walker Slay, Wilson Smith.