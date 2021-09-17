Maui Humane Society holding ‘Clear the Shelter’ event Saturday

The Maui Humane Society, which is dealing with an overwhelming number of pets available for adoption, is holding a “Clear the Shelter” event this Saturday.

It is the first adoption event at the Puunene animal shelter since the pandemic began a year and a half ago, according to the Society, which continues to take in a high number of surrenders due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The shelter currently houses approximately 40 dogs, 100 kittens and cats, and several ducks, rabbits and guinea pigs, while hundreds of others are in foster care. Altogether, nearly 500 animals are available for adoption.

“Thanks to the phenomenal support from our foster families who are currently caring for 297 animals and a busy Wings of Aloha transfer schedule, we are able to juggle the large influx of pets that started in June,” said CEO Steve MacKinnon in a news release. “However, we really hope this event will encourage adoptions and that the public will open their hearts and homes to a new family member.”

There will be no adoption fees during the “Clear the Shelter” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Maui Humane Society shelter, courtesy of the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

Maui Humane Society’s “Paws to Adopt” program allows prospective adopters to spend up to 10 days with an animal before making a final commitment to adopt.

No appointments are necessary, but social distancing and masks will be required, and capacity will be limited in accordance with county mandates. Parties will also be limited to three people.

On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is also holding the culmination of its “Clear the Shelters” week with waived adoption fees at its Moiliili campus on Waialae Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Animals available for adoption are viewable at mauihumanesociety.org and hawaiianhumane.org.