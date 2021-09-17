VIDEO: Honolulu police discuss latest developments in search for missing 6-year-old girl, Isabella Kalua

The Honolulu Police Department held a press conference today to discuss the latest developments in the search for missing 6-year-old Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua.

Isabella, named Ariel Sellers at birth, was initially fostered then adopted within the last year by Sonny and Lehua Kalua. They told police she has been missing since Sunday night when she was last seen in her bedroom.

Isabella is described as of Caucasian and mixed-race, 3 feet, 3 inches tall, and 46 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police made a discovery Thursday inside Bellows Air Force Base in connection with the search. Officers on scene would not confirm news reports that the backpack or bag with toys and slippers found possibly belonged to Isabella.

This story will be updated with additional information as more details are made available.

