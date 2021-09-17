David Tautofi out as football coach at Kaimuki

David Tautofi is no longer the head football coach at Kaimuki.

In a press release from the coach’s Kaimuki Youth Development Organization sent Friday, Tautofi stated that he was released as head football coach on Aug. 31 by school administrators.

Kaimuki’s team has struggled with roster numbers for years, but never ceased to battle for playoff berths and titles. In five seasons on the field under the former Kaimuki and UCLA defensive lineman, the Bulldogs were 37-19 in Division II play. That includes a runner-up finish in 2018 and an OIA Division II championship in ’19. Coaches and media voted Tautofi the Star-Advertiser All-State coach of the year in 2019.

“Tautofi, who has already begun prepping his staff and athletes for this upcoming season, is disappointed by the decision,” the press release said. “He expressed concern over the administration’s plans to ensure that the health and well-being of his athletes will be prioritized. In addition to the upset this pandemic has already caused for these youth, they are now being forced into yet another major and abrupt transition that will affect them mentally and emotionally.”

The OIA season was set to begin on Aug. 6, but was postponed two days earlier by the DOE. The final vaccination deadline is in one week, Sept. 24, with fall sports slated to resume or begin practice on Sept. 27. The first games of the OIA football season was rescheduled to Oct. 15.