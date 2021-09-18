TV services disrupted for Spectrum customers across Hawaii

A “technical issue” is disrupting primarily video services for Spectrum customers in Hawaii.

Dennis Johnson, a spokesman for Spectrum, said in an email statement that “engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience to our customers.”

Johnson didn’t immediately respond to questions about the extent of the outage.

Most of the complaints appear to be about TV channels that aren’t working, according to websites like Is the Service Down? and Outage Report, which monitor communications services by collecting data from social media.

The largest outage hot spots appear to be in the central Oahu and Honolulu areas, according to outage maps on the sites, and hot spots appear to be affecting the most populated areas of the other counties as well.

Micah Alameda, assistant general manager for Na Leo TV, said in an email that Spectrum’s technical issue is affecting its cable channels 53, 54 and 55. There is no timeline for when the cable services will be restored, he said, although streaming is available on the Na Leo TV mobile app.