comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. San Jose State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. San Jose State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii running back/wide receiver Calvin Turner Jr. (7) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 11 in Corvallis, Ore. Hawaii faces San Jose State tonight at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

——

Hawaii opens Mountain West play with tonight’s nationally televised game against defending league champion San Jose State.

The Spartans are 1-1 and the Rainbow Warriors 1-2, but UH coach Todd Graham said everyone is “zero and zero” entering the West Division matchup at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Although no “spectators” will be permitted for a second consecutive UH home game, a waiver was granted to allow the fully vaccinated UH Band to attend and perform. The band is situated in the mauka stands — socially distanced and more 40 yards away from the UH sideline.

Nick Starkel, who joined SJUS last year after stints at Texas A&M, is a strong-armed quarterback with several speedy targets. Wideout Charles Ross, a transfer from Nevada, is a vertical threat, and Derrick Deese is one of the league’s best motion tight ends.

Hawaii has displayed a quick and multiple-attack offense, with Calvin Turner as a tripole threat (running back, receiver, wildcat quarterback) amd Dae Dae Hunter emerging as a playmaking back.

 

 

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

--
For more Hawaii football, visit the Warrior Beat blog.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
TV services distrupted for Spectrum customers across Hawaii

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up