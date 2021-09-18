GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. San Jose State

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

Hawaii opens Mountain West play with tonight’s nationally televised game against defending league champion San Jose State.

The Spartans are 1-1 and the Rainbow Warriors 1-2, but UH coach Todd Graham said everyone is “zero and zero” entering the West Division matchup at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Although no “spectators” will be permitted for a second consecutive UH home game, a waiver was granted to allow the fully vaccinated UH Band to attend and perform. The band is situated in the mauka stands — socially distanced and more 40 yards away from the UH sideline.

Nick Starkel, who joined SJUS last year after stints at Texas A&M, is a strong-armed quarterback with several speedy targets. Wideout Charles Ross, a transfer from Nevada, is a vertical threat, and Derrick Deese is one of the league’s best motion tight ends.

Hawaii has displayed a quick and multiple-attack offense, with Calvin Turner as a tripole threat (running back, receiver, wildcat quarterback) amd Dae Dae Hunter emerging as a playmaking back.

