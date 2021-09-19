Hawaii records 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, 474 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths and 474 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 714 fatalities and 75,480 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 542 fatalities on Oahu, 82 on Maui, 76 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 673,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 297 new cases on Oahu, 36 on Maui, 77 on Hawaii island, 45 on Kauai, six on Molokai and 13 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 52,646 on Oahu, 8,712 on Maui, 9,452 in Hawaii County, 1,997 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 202 on Molokai. There are also 2,332 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 7,725 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 257 today.

By island, Oahu has 5,246 active cases, the Big Island has 1,201, Maui has 720, Kauai has 516, Lanai has five and Molokai has 37.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,955,525 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Thursday, up 7,749 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 66% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 74% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,036 have required hospitalizations, with 35 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,017 hospitalizations within the state, 3,244 have been on Oahu, 455 on Maui, 276 on the Big Island, 34 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 324 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 79 in intensive care units and 67 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 367 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 7.1%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.