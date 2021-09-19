comscore Kolekole Bridge closure affects bus service on Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kolekole Bridge closure affects bus service on Hawaii island

Hawaii County officials say Hele-On bus service on the Big Island will be rerouted in the area of Kolekole Bridge until further notice due to the bridge’s recent closure.

As of Thursday, the following routes will be changed as follows:

ROUTE 1

>> From Hilo: Buses will travel via Daniel K. Highway to Waimea, then continue as scheduled.

>> From Kona: Buses will travel as scheduled to Kona, then continue via Daniel K. Highway to Hilo.

>> Nearest pick-up locations are at the Mooheau Bus Terminal (Hilo) or Pukalani bus shelter (Waimea).

ROUTE 80

>> From Hilo: Buses will travel via Daniel K. Highway to Waimea, then continue as scheduled.

>> From South Kohala resorts: Buses will travel as scheduled to Waimea, then continue via Daniel K. Highway to Hilo.

>> Nearest pick-up locations are at the Mooheau Bus Terminal (Hilo) or Pukalani bus shelter (Waimea).

Routes are subject to change based on vehicle and driver availability. Check the Hele-On Twitter account or visit heleonbus.org for updated information.

