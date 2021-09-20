Honolulu police say woman stabbed boyfriend then herself on Wilder Avenue

Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her 29-year-old boyfriend on Wilder Avenue in the Punchbowl area Sunday.

Police said the couple were arguing on the 1300 block of Wilder Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. when the woman stabbed the man with a knife. She then allegedly stabbed herself.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the pair for multiple stab wounds to their upper and lower torso as well as upper extremities. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested the woman at the hospital on suspicion of second-degree assault.