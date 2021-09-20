Honolulu police say woman stabbed boyfriend then herself on Wilder Avenue

Honolulu police arrested a 28-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed her 29-year-old boyfriend on Wilder Avenue in the Punchbowl area Sunday.
Police said the couple were arguing on the 1300 block of Wilder Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. when the woman stabbed the man with a knife. She then allegedly stabbed herself.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the pair for multiple stab wounds to their upper and lower torso as well as upper extremities. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police arrested the woman at the hospital on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.