VIDEO: Mayor Blangiardi extends restrictions on large gatherings, announces changes to Honolulu’s COVID-19 tier system

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosted a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today at the Mission Memorial Auditorium to address the extention of the city’s current restrction on large gatherings.
Blangiardi also announced Honolulu’s new Safe Oahu Response Plan, which updates the current tier system and, according to the city, will allow for greater flexibility to adjust to current conditions in order to protect the overall public health while fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Watch a replay of the press conference via the video above, or go to Mayor Blangiardi’s Facebook page.
