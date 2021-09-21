List: Where to get tested for COVID-19 on Oahu

COVID-19 testing sites have opened to accommodate compliance with Safe Access Oahu, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for restaurant dining, or to enter gyms, and other businesses. In addition, many businesses and government agencies are now requiring employees to do the same.

Here’s a list of some testing sites:

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH OAHU SITES

>> ElixRX Pharmacy Kailua, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

>> Kaiser Permanente Nanaikeola Clinic Parking, Sundays and Mondays from 9 a.m-4 p.m.

>> Mililani Recreational Center 6, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

>> Pearl City Shopping Center, Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Testing is offered by DOH, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium and independent pharmacies. The four Oahu sites join seven neighbor island sites participating in the program.

Pre-registration at https://PreventCOVIDHI.com is recommended. Testing sites offer PCR mid-turbinate testing. Results are expected to be provided the same day via email.

BLAISDELL ARENA

>> Drive-through testing, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Results of the Binax Now rapid antigen test in an hour or PCR nasal swab test results within 24 to 48 hours. Registration online is required to book an appointment, which will be available in 5-minute increments. Registrants receive a QR code that they should bring to their appointment, along with a valid ID. Insurance cards are not required but can be used. Walk-ins not be permitted. Sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu in partnership with Nomi Health.

The drive-through is in the arena parking area, with the entrance on Kapiolani Boulevard at the rear of the arena. Results are texted to the cell phone provided upon registration, or those who chose the Binax Now rapid antigen can wait for results and speak to a clinician if they have any questions.

To register: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/hawaii

ALOHA STADIUM

>> The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is conducting free polymerase chain reaction, or PRC, drive-thru testing at the Aloha Stadium on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of October. Participants should receive their results in about 2-3 days.

Tents will be set up at the Aloha Stadium’s bus lot, and participants are asked to drive through the main vehicle entrance off of Salt Lake Boulevard then line up for the tests.

City agencies and the Hawaii Air National Guard are providing logistical support, and health care providers such as Queen’s Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, and Hawaii Pacific Health are on-site and administer vaccinations to those interested on alternate days.

Pre-register at https://home.color.com/covid/sign-up/start?partner=hhs-198-450-Adults. If unable to pre-register, QR codes will be posted upon entering the stadium with enough time to register.

DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

>> Free point-of-care antigen tests at the city’s mobile airport testing lab, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week, including on holidays. Located at the Diamond Head Tour Group Area (just past baggage claim 31).

The closest parking garage to the testing site is the Terminal 2 Parking Garage located directly across from Terminal 2. The entrance to this structure can be accessed from the second level of the Airport Access Road directly across from the Administration Tower across Lobby 5.

This testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium.

Those who register will be required to bring a valid state ID displaying their Oahu address/zip code. Those eligible must pre-register under the city pre-paid section at https://oahucitypass.lumisight.com. Those who pre-register will receive a QR code. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

For more information call (833) 560-0997 or email covidresponse@kidneyhi.org. Additional details can also be found at https://kidneyhi.org/covid-19-testing-screening.

KAISER PERMANENTE WEST OAHU

>>Kaiser Permanente members can now accept appointments for drive-thru COVID-19 tests at the West Oahu Medical Office at 410 Kamokila Boulevard, Kapolei. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To make an appointment, complete an e-visit on kp.org or the Kaiser Permanente mobile app. Use the Kealakapu Street entrance and bring member ID card, a photo ID, and wear a mask. For more information, click here.

Kaiser is also opening a new monoclonal antibody infusion site at West Oahu, by appointment only Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week. With the arrival of a FEMA team, hours will expand to seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients must have a referral from their primary care physician or specialist. Kaiser Permanente patients are also receiving monoclonal antibody treatments at Moanalua Medical Center and Maui Lani Medical office in Kahului.

Ewa Mahiko District Park

>>The Honolulu Fire Department and the city will provide free drive-thru testing in the parking lot area of the Ewa Mahiko District Park in Ewa Beach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday until Oct. 28.

Those interested can pre-register online. QR codes also will be posted at the park for registration.

The Ewa Mahiko operation will be providing PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests for COVID-19, which produce results in about two to three days.

Waianae District Park

Honolulu Fire Department will be conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing location on the west side of Oahu, beginning Sunday, Sept. 19, providing free COVID-19 tests in the parking lot area of the Waianae District Park, which is located at 85-601 Farrington Highway. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 31, 2021.

Appointments are not required. However, the HFD encourages anyone interested in getting tested to pre-register at https://home.color.com/covid/sign-up/start?partner=hhs-198-450-Adults. If unable to pre-register, signage with the QR codes will be posted upon entering.

The HFD will be providing the PCR or polymerase chain reaction test for COVID-19, which produces results in approximately 2-3 days, and also provided at the other two locations. City agencies and the Hawaii Air National Guard continue to provide logistical support in this

vital effort.