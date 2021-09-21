Hawaii sees 280 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 76,191

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 280 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 76,191 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 714.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 542 fatalities on Oahu, 82 on Maui, 76 on Hawaii island, eight on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 676,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42.3 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 197 new cases on Oahu, 21 on Maui, 39 on Hawaii island, 16 on Kauai, one on Molokai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 53,133 on Oahu, 8,771 on Maui, 9,550 in Hawaii County, 2,045 on Kauai, 139 on Lanai and 203 on Molokai. There are also 2,350 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Sunday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 7,197 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 234.

By island, Oahu has 4,915 active cases, the Big Island has 1,122, Maui has 662, Kauai has 455, Lanai has five and Molokai has 38.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,968,774 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Sunday, up 3,798 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 66.6% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 75.1% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,089 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations reported today.

Nineteen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,070 hospitalizations within the state, 3,282 have been on Oahu, 457 on Maui, 286 on the Big Island, 37 on Kauai, five on Lanai and three on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 318 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 6.3%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.