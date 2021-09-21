Red flag warning issued for leeward side of all Hawaiian islands

The National Weather Service of Honolulu has issued a red flag warning for the leeward areas of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii island due to gusty winds combined with low humidity, effective from now until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Gusty winds, dry fuels and low relative humidity levels will produce critical fire weather conditions on Wednesday,” said NWS in the warning. “Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control.”

The warning also covers leeward Molokai and the mauka and makai sides of Lanai.

Weather officials estimate east to northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph, with stronger gusts, will continue, with humidity levels at 40% to 45% from mid-morning through afternoon hours.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, according to weather officials, and that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.