Cyclist in critical condition after falling into traffic in Maili area

A 69-year-old cyclist is in critical condition with a head injury after apparently losing control of his bicycle and falling into oncoming traffic in the Maili area.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported the accident taking place in the area around the intersection of Farrington Highway and Maipalaoa Road at around 2:25 p.m. today.
First responders administered advanced life support for the cyclist and transported him to a trauma hospital.
EMS said it was not clear if the patient was hit by a vehicle.
