comscore Cyclist in critical condition after falling into traffic in Maili area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Cyclist in critical condition after falling into traffic in Maili area

  • Today

A 69-year-old cyclist is in critical condition with a head injury after apparently losing control of his bicycle and falling into oncoming traffic in the Maili area.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported the accident taking place in the area around the intersection of Farrington Highway and Maipalaoa Road at around 2:25 p.m. today.

First responders administered advanced life support for the cyclist and transported him to a trauma hospital.

EMS said it was not clear if the patient was hit by a vehicle.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
University of Hawaii says COVID-19 vaccinations required for spring 2022

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up