More winners announced in COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Winners from Kailua-Kona and Haiku have been announced for a COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign in Hawaii.
Alan Silverman of Kailua-Kona won a $5,000 American Savings Bank award, and received a check at the bank’s Kailua-Kona branch.
“I was really excited to win. My wife joined me at the branch for all the excitement and all the ‘whooo-hooing’ by their (ASB) staff. It’s important for more people to be vaccinated to stay safe and I am going to donate some of the winnings to a local vaccination group to help their efforts. Mahalo to American Savings Bank for the check – getting vaccinated really pays,” Silverman said in a statement.
Deniz Bicacki of Haiku received a $1,000 prize certificate from Giovanni Pastrami in Waikiki. He and his fiance are looking forward to Oahu to dine at the restaurant.
“It’s one of our favorite places and I am thrilled to win – and encourage more people to get vaccinated,” said Bickaci in a statement.
There are more prizes in the “Vax Da Max” contest that have yet to be awarded. More information on prizes and deals can be found on at higotvaccinated.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.