More winners announced in COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Winners from Kailua-Kona and Haiku have been announced for a COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign in Hawaii.

Alan Silverman of Kailua-Kona won a $5,000 American Savings Bank award, and received a check at the bank’s Kailua-Kona branch.

“I was really excited to win. My wife joined me at the branch for all the excitement and all the ‘whooo-hooing’ by their (ASB) staff. It’s important for more people to be vaccinated to stay safe and I am going to donate some of the winnings to a local vaccination group to help their efforts. Mahalo to American Savings Bank for the check – getting vaccinated really pays,” Silverman said in a statement.

Deniz Bicacki of Haiku received a $1,000 prize certificate from Giovanni Pastrami in Waikiki. He and his fiance are looking forward to Oahu to dine at the restaurant.

“It’s one of our favorite places and I am thrilled to win – and encourage more people to get vaccinated,” said Bickaci in a statement.

There are more prizes in the “Vax Da Max” contest that have yet to be awarded. More information on prizes and deals can be found on at higotvaccinated.com.