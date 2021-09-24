CVS offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible populations at 15 locations in Hawaii

CVS Health said it is offering COVID-19 booster shots to eligible populations at 15 Longs Drugs locations in Hawaii, starting today.

CVS said it is offering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinics following approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and based on guidance from its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health, in a news release. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

CVS is offering booster shots, based on CDC and ACIP guidelines, to:

>> People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.

>> People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.

>> People aged 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions at least six months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.

>> People aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting at least six months after their Pfizer primary series.

Those who are eligible and interested in receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 booster are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com, and will then be able to see which locations are available. When scheduling an appointment online, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine, and will only be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior.

They can also call customer service for help making an appointment at 800-746-7287.

CVS said per guidance from CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines, to help reduce barriers to access for these select populations.

Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are not eligible for a booster at this time, CVS said.