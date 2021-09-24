Hawaiian Airlines flight heading to Honolulu makes emergency landing at Midway Atoll

A Hawaiian Airlines commercial flight from South Korea made an emergency landing at Midway Atoll after the captain received a low oil pressure notification.

“At around 9:06 p.m. on Thursday local time, flight HA 460 carrying 67 passengers and 12 crew members left Incheon International Airport, with a scheduled arrival time at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at around 11:30 a.m. today local time. Nearly six hours into the flight, the captain received the notification and out of an abundance of caution, elected to divert the Airbus A330 aircraft to Henderson Field on Sand Island at Midway Atoll,” according to a news release from Hawaiian Airlines.

The designated diversion airport is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

A replacement aircraft, HA 8459, dispatched from Honolulu today and landed at Midway Atoll just before 4 p.m. local time with a team of mechanics and crew members. The flight will bring the passengers to Honolulu and was scheduled to arrive at around 9 tonight.

Hawaiian Airlines will inspect the original aircraft before ferrying it back to Honolulu.