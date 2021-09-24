Unresponsive snorkeler pulled from ocean at Shark’s Cove

A 54-year-old man from California is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water on Thursday at Shark’s Cove.

Just before 5 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Services Department responded to an unresponsive snorkeler at Shark’s Cove who was brought to shore by bystanders. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on the patient, and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life support. EMS transported the patient to a hospital.

There is no lifeguard tower at Shark’s Cove. The area is patrolled by mobile lifeguards.

HESD said that surf is growing on Oahu’s north-facing shores and is urging the public to use caution when entering the ocean. It is also reminding the members of the public to call 911 if they suspect someone is in trouble in the ocean.