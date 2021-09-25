2 teens injured after truck rolls over in Maili area

Two teenagers were injured and taken to nearby hospitals after a truck rolled over in the Maili area this morning.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident at Paakea Road at around 5 a.m.

A 15-year-old boy in critical condition and a 16-year-old in serious condition were both taken to nearby hospitals. The 15-year-old required life-saving treatment.

EMS said it was “unknown how accident occurred or where all patients were seated,” but said “it was obvious the truck had rolled over,” suggesting that all the patients were passengers in the truck.

Two other patients, a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were treated at the scene but were in stable condition. The mother of the 14-year-old boy refused EMS treatment.