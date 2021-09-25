Hiker suffers head injury after fall on Mokuleia trail

A 45-year-old man suffered a head injury this afternoon while hiking the Mokuleia Climbing Wall Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 3:54 p.m. with six units staffed with 17 personnel.

The first unit arrived on scene at 4:09 p.m.

The man reportedly received a head injury after he slipped and fell on the trail after having hiked for four hours with a group of 10 to 12 others.

HFD used GPS coordinates from the cellphone of the 911 caller to determine the location of the hiker.

Firefighters on foot made contact with the injured man at 4:40 p.m. and treated his injury.

Rescue specialists arrived by Air 2 and prepared him to be airlifted. He was transported to a nearby landing zone at Dillingham Airfield.

HFD transferred care to Emergency Medical Services at 5:06 p.m.