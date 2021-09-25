CALENDAR
TODAY
KAYAKING
ILH: Sprint, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
College men: Seattle Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
College women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at Saint Louis field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 11:30 a.m.
ILH girls Division II: Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 9 a.m.; University at Damien, 11 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 11:30 a.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington at Hawaii Hilo, 11 a.m., at UHH soccer field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Friday
Junior varsity girls
Damien def. University 25-16, 25-20
‘Iolani B def. Hawaii Baptist 25-8, 25-22
Mid-Pacific def. Maryknoll 25-13, 25-8
BULLETIN BOARD
Coaching: Kaimuki High School is seeking a varsity head coach for wrestling. Position will oversee the varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams. Interested applicants may inquire by calling 808-733-4924 or email their resume to
frederick.lee@k12.hi.us.
