GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. >> Two former Western Athletic Conference football members will meet today in a non-league game at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors are in their 10th season as a football-only member of the Mountain West Conference. The Aggies compete as an independent. Both teams are 1-3 — each defeating an FCS opponent.

The Warriors are seeking to ruin the Aggies’ homecoming. Fans will not be required to be vaccinated nor wear masks outdoors.

The Warriors are coming off their best defensive performance of the season in a 17-13 loss to San Jose State. But the run-and-gun offense has been uneven.Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro’s numbers have been hurt by 16 drops in four games.

The Aggies are expected to receive a boost with the return of quarterbck Jonah Johnson, wno missed last week’s game because of a wrist injury. Johnson appears to be medically cleared to play. Walk-on Dino Maldonado started in the Aggies’ victory over South Carolina State.

Some keys:

> Cordeiro is facing an NMSU defense that has allowed 444.5 yards per game.

> Whicn NMSU quarterback will lead an offense that is modeled after the four-wide Air Raid?

> Can UH play a clean game on special teams? After not relinquishing a blocked punt from 2008 through 2020, two of their punts have been rejected this year.

