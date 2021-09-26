Board of Water Supply responds to 20-inch main break in Nanakuli

The Board of Water Supply says it has responded to a 20-inch water main break along Hakimo Road between Kanahele Road and Waiolu Street in Nanakuli.

While repairs are currently underway, all lanes of traffic along Hakimo Road in the area of the break are currently closed to traffic.

BWS advises motorists to seek alternate routes and avoid Hakimo altogether, if possible.

No customers are currently affected by the break, but BWS is requesting those in Nanakuli and Waianae to use water conservatively for essential needs only, such as cooking, cleaning and personal sanitation, until further notice. Cooperation by those in the immediate area of the break will ensure adequate water supply remains throughout the afternoon as break repairs are completed.