Tua Tagovailoa placed on injured reserve with broken ribs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. >> Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs.

Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for today’s game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

Tagovailoa will also miss games on Oct. 3 against Indianapolis and Oct. 10 against Tampa Bay, at minimum. The earliest he could return is an Oct. 17 game in London against Jacksonville.

He was injured after eight plays in last weekend’s 35-0 loss to Buffalo, leaving after Miami’s second series and not returning. Brissett played the rest of the way.

Initially, the Dolphins thought — or at least hoped — that Tagovailoa was dealing with only bruised ribs. Further evaluation showed the fractures, and Brissett said he was told Wednesday that he would be the starter for at least this week at Las Vegas.

Flores said multiple times this week that Tagovailoa’s condition is improving, though he noted Friday that the team was having conversations and “gathering information” about what to do.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins also announced Saturday that linebackers coach Anthony Campanile will not be with the team in Las Vegas because of COVID-19 protocols.