Fire chars abandoned home in Punchbowl area

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large fire that charred an abandoned home in the Punchbowl area early today.

Nine units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the fire that broke out at a single-story structure 317 Auwaiolimu St. just after 12:15 a.m., the fire department said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control at 12:35 a.m. and extinguished it almost an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency Medical Services personnel returned to the scene after a 40-year-old woman fainted. EMS treated her at the scene but she refused to be taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.