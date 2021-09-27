Hawaii sees 255 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 78,404

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 255 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 78,404 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 757.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 688,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42.9 million.

