Hawaii sees 255 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 78,404

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 255 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 78,404 cases.
No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 757.
The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 688,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 42.9 million.
